The Rock Port 8 & Under girls’ softball team finished their season with a 5-5 record. The girls were coached by Dustin Carpenter, Dustin Barnes, Breanna VanSickle, and Jason Lewis. Pictured, from left to right, are: front row – Piper VanSickle, Maddie Henggeler, Ella Sperber, Greenly Moore, Gentry Moore, Kinsley Perry, and Sophia Bare; and back row – Piper McKenney, Daxxyn Moore, Markie Gaines, Kylie Perry, Blaykleigh Daugherty, Aislyn Barnes, and Izzy Carpenter. Baylin Lewis is not pictured.