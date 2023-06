The Westboro Wildcats brought home a second place finish this weekend at the Stateline Pints Tournament. Team members include, from left to right: front row – Zach Koop, Landon Driskell, Owen Bruce, Cy Vogler, and Brilee Slemp; and back row – Grady Cook, Bryar Wennihan, Landon Scott, Riley Koop, Josh Schlueter, Blaise Krogen, and Axyl Slemp. (Vanessa Slemp photo)