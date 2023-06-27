The following case was heard in Atchison County Circuit Court before the Honorable Brian Andrew Tubbs at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri, June 22, 2023:

Marie E. Daugherty Disabled – Hearing on Conservatorship – Adult. Case called. Petitioner/Conservator Sue Daugherty appears in person and by Attorney Bev Jones. Respondents Kenneth Daugherty, Scott Daugherty, and Chris Daugherty appear in person. Motion to Withdraw Amended Petition granted. Judgment approving final settlement entered.

