The following incarcerations were recorded from June 5 to 25, 2023, at the Atchison County Jail in Rock Port, Missouri:

Stan Harmon, 46, Rock Port, Missouri, was arrested at 11:44 a.m. June 13, 2023, in Rock Port by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for: DWI.

Jessica Koontz, 31, Craig, Missouri, was arrested at 3:38 p.m. June 12, 2023, in Oklahoma by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office on an Atchison County warrant for: Probation Violation.

Maung Tue, 39, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. June 24, 2023, on the northbound off-ramp of I-29 at the 116 mile marker for: DWI.

Scott Barbee, 39, was arrested at 5:54 p.m. June 24, 2023, at Clay and Washington Street, Rock Port, by the Rock Port Police Department for: Trespassing, Property Damage, and Disorderly Conduct.