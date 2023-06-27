The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Beneficiary Deed: Filed June 16, 2023, by John and Shirley Rader to Jennifer Weydert and Anthony Rader for land in Section 21, Township 64, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed June 20, 2023, by Bruce Duncan to Valerie Duncan for land in Section 27, Township 66, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Waranty Deed: Filed June 21, 2023, by Fred and Patricia Duncan, Co-Trustee of the Duncan Family Trust, to Missouri and Minnesota Postal Holdings, LLC, for Lot 18, Second Addition, Fairfax, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed June 22, 2023, by Ashley Robertson and Nickolas Harbin to Evan Lutz for land in Section 28, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed June 22, 2023, by Kenneth and Sara Rader to Kelly Rader, Staci Edstrom, and Traci Hohbein for land in Section 21, Township 64, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.