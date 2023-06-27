According to Sam O’Riley with Atchison County Community Services in Tarkio, Second Harvest Community Food Bank has had many funding changes. To better serve the 19 counties that they provide food for, they will be making schedule changes to the monthly mobile food pantries.

Tarkio will be on the schedule for Wednesday, July 12, at 10:00 a.m. and then be held every other month. The month that it is not held in Tarkio, there will be a mobile food pantry at the Mound City location. If you are in need of food that month, you may attend that one.

The Tarkio food drop will take place in front of Community Services, located at 4th and Main streets, weather permitting and while supplies last, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. This is for all Atchison County residents and there are no income guidelines. For more information about the food drops or to see if you are eligible for assistance programs, call Community Services at 660-736-4646.