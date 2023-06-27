The Rock Port Community Vacation Bible School will be held Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14, from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. at First Christian Church. (The church is located at 501 S. Market, Rock Port). Dinner will be provided. Age groups will be kindergarten through sixth grade.

Spin the spinner, beat the clock, skip ahead, level up, and play to win! You’ll need to bring your A-game for this VBS as children get to know our Lord with music, crafts, teachings, and recreation. Twists & Turns is a fantastical celebration of games of all kinds. Kids will play their way through VBS while learning that Jesus guides them through all the twists and turns of their lives. They’ll find that even when they mess up it’s never “game over.”

For more information, contact Brenda Lutz at brendaglutz@gmail.com. You can register at https://forms.gle/YVSqD7b2iaQh5TB18 or scan the QR code.