Rock Port swimming lessons will be Monday, July 24, through Thursday, July 27. The lessons are free. Registration forms are available at the Rock Port City Pool. Parent/Child classes will be 5:30-6:00 p.m. Levels 1-6 (ages 6+) will be 5:25-8:40 p.m. To register your child or for more information contact the Rock Port Pool at 744-6400.