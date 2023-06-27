The Rock Port Farmers Market will be open for business Saturday, July 1, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. The goal of the Rock Port MO Farmers Market is to spend a day celebrating Atchison County with food, fun, and local goods. Over 15 vendors will be setting up inside and outside the Atchison County Memorial Building.

A live musical performance from the Brownville Village Theatre group will begin at 9:30 a.m. The July vendor list includes: Lorretta’s Donut Wagon, Flower and Forged Farms, Paigstries, Kennedy Orchard Bakery (cold brew coffee and lemonade), Strange Makes, Berries on the Bluff, Barada Hills Trading Co, Duck In Bakery (two tables), Soulful Beauty, homemade canvas tote bags by Payton Hayes, homemade jelly made by the Dearmont/Farmer families, homemade crafts and produce by Sandra Thompson, local books by Karl Forehand, and more.

Jennifer Roup will be hosting an Instagram takeover this July so be sure to follow the Rock Port MO Farmers Market on social media @rockportmofarmersmarket (use the hashtag #rockportmofarm ersmarket). If you are interested in becoming a vendor or volunteer, contact them via email at rockportmofarmersmarket@gmail.com.