The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, June 15, 2023. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and North District Commissioner Jim Quimby. Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission was attending the 2023 Urban Board Conference in St. Louis. The conference focuses on election training.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Rhonda Wiley, E/911 – Emergency Management Director, was in to discuss department matters.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Road and Bridge Supervisor Kamron Woodring was in to inform the commission that the 2010 John Deere grader has transmission problems and metal shavings have been found in the oil. With the age of the machine the commission and Woodring discussed fixing vs. selling or trading. Woodring will check on trade allowance and interest rates if financed and report back to the commission.

Clerk Taylor inquired about the repairs to the landfill. Woodring reported that was next on the list and would get photos of the repairs for the report.

Rhonda Wiley, E/911 – Emergency Management Director, was in to discuss road signs and the 911 remodel. Clerk Taylor will work with her to get the bid specifications drawn up and set a bid date with upgrades to be completed by the end of December 2023.

Sheriff Dennis Martin met with the commission about replacing the air conditioner unit at the jail. The current unit stopped working and Eric Bressler, Hometown Comfort Crew, temporarily fixed the existing unit until a new unit can be installed. He said the current unit is too small to take care of the size of the existing facility. The commission agreed this is an emergency need due to the heat expected to be close to 100 degrees for several weeks and requested that bid specification be made available immediately and sent to all local vendors for a bid to opened on or before Tuesday, June 27, for immediate installation. Clerk Taylor will draw up the information to be placed with the specifications provided by Hometown Comfort Crew.

Sheriff Martin also mentioned the urgent need to get fiber connected to the jail to allow them to utilize software and programs that cannot be used currently. Clerk Taylor agreed to contact Midwest Data Center and see what can be done.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, June 22, 2023. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission. The commissioners traveled to Gentry County to attend the Northwest Commission meeting.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.