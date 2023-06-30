The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed June 23, 2023, by Nathan and Sarah Jeter to Cassandra Hegstrom for Lots 5 and 6, Block 3, First Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed June 23, 2023, by Conservation Commission of the State of Missouri to The Atchison County Levee District # 1 for land in Section 8, Township 63, Range 41, and Section 22, Township 63, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed June 23, 2023, by Krista Sly, Successor Trustee of the Patricia Sue Kruse Trust, to Thomas Kruse for land in Section 8, Township 63, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed June 23, 2023, by Krista Sly, Successor Trustee of the Patricia Sue Kruse Trust, to D Sky Farms, LLC, for land in Section 5, Township 63, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed June 23, 2023, by Krista Sly, Successor Trustee of the Patricia Sue Kruse Trust, to Mark and Shawnee Hawkins, Trustees of the Mark and Shawnee Revocable Living Trust, for land in Section 8, Township 63, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed June 26, 2023, by Willful Asset Holdings, LLC, to Cindy Thomas for Lots 5 and 6, Block 6, First Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed June 27, 2023, by Ryan and Rebecca Meyerkorth to Rex and Michelle Bollinger for Lots 32, 35, and 31, Willi-Gwen Heights, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed June 27, 2023, by May and Richard Alsup to Carmelo and Kaleigh Calandro for Lots 9, 10, and 11, Block 2, College Heights Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.