Katelyn Canon, left, presented a Show-Me Zero Award for Atchison County to Curtis Livengood, right. Also pictured, from left to right, are: middle row – Sgt. Shane Hux, Jim Quimby, Richard Burke, Lt. Shane Sims; and back row – Sgt. Kaleb Jeffers, Atchison County Sheriff Dennis Martin, and Capt. Shawn Skoglund.

Atchison County has been recognized by the Northwest Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety for having no fatality accidents in 2022. A Show-Me Zero Award was presented Tuesday, June 27, at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri.

Katelyn Canon, NWMCRS Chair and MoDOT Northwest Communication Manager, presented the award to Curtis Livengood, Atchison County Presiding Commissioner. Also present for the recognition were Jenna Keyes, MoDOT; Atchison County Sheriff Dennis Martin; Missouri State Highway Patrol officers Lieutenant Shane Sims, Captain Shawn Skoglund, Sergeant Kaleb Jeffers, and Sergeant Shane Hux.

In 2021, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) launched a highway safety plan called Show-Me Zero to combat rising traffic fatalities on roadways. The plan promotes four key messages: buckle up, phone down, slow down, and drive sober.

The Northwest Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety is a partnership of safety advocates who have banded together to attack the problem of traffic crashes and deaths to make Northwest Missouri roadways safer. Focus areas are occupant protection, distracted driving, speed and aggressive driving and impaired driving. Membership in the coalition is open to any person or organization in the 20 counties of Northwest Missouri wishing to participate in developing and implementing traffic safety strategies.