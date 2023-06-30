Susette Taylor, Atchison County Clerk & Secretary to the Board of Equalization, has announced that the Board of Equalization will begin meeting at 9:30 a.m. on July 11, 2023. Hearings will take place at the Atchison County Courthouse in the Commission Room. The appeal process is to hear those who disagree with the values of real estate and personal property established by the assessor for tax year 2023. The board tentatively plans to conclude the hearings on July 25, 2023.

According to the assessor, the 2023 assessments were established, notices were sent to owners whose real property increased in value, and as the law requires, the assessment books will be turned over to the County Clerk. The next step in the property tax process is a review of assessments by the County Board of Equalization followed by setting of levies by the political subdivisions.

Property owners who wish to appeal their assessments must file an appeal by July 21, 2023. Call 660-744-6214 to schedule an appointment and request an appeal form.

Property owners appearing before the board should be prepared to present evidence to establish what they believe to be a correct value of their property. If, after a decision of the board, the property owner is still dissatisfied with the assessment, the appeal may be lodged with the State Tax Commission.