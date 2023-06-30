Channing’s Superheroes will hold a benefit golf tournament and silent auction Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Rock Port Golf & Country Club. The tournament is being held to benefit Channing, the son of Caitlyn O’Riley and Lexi Willis, Tarkio,Missouri. Channing is the grandson of Amy and Jamie Rice and Shaun and Sam O’Riley. The four-year-old was recently diagnosed with a rare genetic disease called Vanishing White Matter Leukodystrophy. Channing will travel to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The tournament is an 18 hole four-person scramble. Teams are $160, with $10 buy ups and $10/mulligan (no limit). Tee off is at 9:30 a.m.

Channing’s Superheroes are asked to support him with his battle against leukodystrophy. To donate or register contact Jamie Lansdown or the Rock Port Golf & Country Club. Everyone is asked to be a superhero or wear blue for leukodystrophy awareness.