The Rock Port and Watson United Methodist Churches will host a family movie night Sunday, July 9, at 5:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall at the Rock Port United Methodist Church (208 W. Opp, Rock Port, Missouri). Everyone is invited to the event, which will begin at 5:30 p.m. The movie “Togo” will be shown. It is the story of a sled dog who led a 1925 serum run to Nome, Alaska, despite being considered too small and weak to lead such an intense race. Hot dogs, chips, popcorn, and drinks will be available. A free will donation will be accepted, with all funds received benefiting Eagle Camp 2024.