The Rock Port Future Golfers Program started Tuesday, June 20, with 27 golfers from second grade to fifth grade. Eleven mentors were on hand to teach the basics and help guide the future golfers as they learned about the game of golf. Pictured above, from left to right, are: front row – Isla Gibson, Kinsley Perry, Kylie Perry, Izzy Carpenter, Jaylee Wood, Ryker Gibson, Bertie Meyerkorth, Kinsley Nuckolls, Lucy Ottmann, Beau Waigand, Taylor Cook, and Louie Leseberg; second row – Aislyn Barnes, Mason Meyerkorth, Dawson Irvine, Zepplin Roup, Nash Schomburg, Jagger Jones, Greyson Sperber, Kipton Waigand, Cy Vogler, Ethan Hunter, Ali Ellis, and Kaden Perry; and third row – Stan Griffin, Abilene Moore, Grant Unruh, Frank Kroeger, Brock Nuckolls, and Mark Bennington; and back row – Amy Moore, Sharon Meyer, Lee Roy Sickman, Wayne Moore, Clay Vogler, Carter Gebhards, Tad Gebhards, and Jacob Erdman.

The Rock Port Future Golfers Program continued Tuesday, June 20, with 16 youth golfers in sixth through ninth grades working with 14 mentors to learn the basics of the game of golf. Pictured above, from left to right, are: front row – Jayven Hudson, Grady Cook, Archer Meyerkorth, Aiden Pritt, Ellie Garst, Harper Wood, Ryzer Hale, Brandon Athen, Wyatt Huntley, and Jaysen Hudson; middle row – Briella Benson, Debbie True, Dr. Steve Waigand, Amy Moore, Curt Graham, Logan Ellis, Reid Ellis, Henley Mace, Karlie Gebhards, and Jessa Geib; and back row – Clay Vogler, Wayne Moore, Tayden Cook, Tad Gebhards, Carter Gebhards, Tim Bothwell, Kylie Nuckolls, Brock Nuckolls, Don Meyer, and Mark Bennington. The older golfers will participate in a tournament July 11 at Mozingo Lake Golf Course.