Kambrie and Jacoby Driskell, daughters of Kyle and Carrie Driskell, Rock Port, participated in the Dance Out National Competition in Branson, Missouri, June 20-24. Both girls dance with Maryville Dance Academy.

Kambrie Driskell

Kambrie, a fifth grader at Rock Port Elementary, danced in the following:

• Junior solo, “Zero to Hero” – Platinum

• Junior duo, “Missing Piece” – Platinum, Category Winner, and 5th Overall.

• Junior Small Group Jazz, “Dancing Queen” – Cleanliness Judges Choice Award, Platinum, 2nd Overall, and a bid to the National Grand Championship.

• PreTeen Large Group Lyrical, “Coat of Many Colors” – Platinum, 2nd Overall, and a bid to the National Grand Championship.

Jacoby Driskell

Jacoby, a sophomore at Rock Port High School, danced in the following:

Teen Jazz Solo, “Grown” – Double Platinum (the only dancer to receive this in her level), Category Winner and Junior Grand National Championship 1st Place

• Teen Lyrical Solo, “Glimpse of Us” – Platinum and Category Winner

• Teen Jazz Trio, “ Girl Bo$$” – Platinum, Category Winner, 1st Overall and Junior National Grand Champion.

• Teen Small Group Jazz, “On the Floor” – Platinum, Category Winner, 1st Overall and Grand National Champion

• Senior Large Group Jazz, “Fergie” – Platinum, 1st Overall and Grand National Champion

• Teen Small Group Lyrical,“Imagine” – Platinum, Outstanding Technique Judges Choice Award, and 2nd Overall

• Senior Large Group Lyrical, “Christmas in Heaven” – Platinum, Category Winner, and 2nd Overall

Teen Small Group Contemporary, “Insecurities” – Platinum, Category Winner, Strong Emotion Judges Choice Award, and 3rd Overall.

Both girls also danced together in the following three dances:

• Preteen Large Group Jazz, “Work” – Platinum and 3rd Overall

• Junior Large Group Jazz, “Crocodile Rock” -Double Platinum, and 1st Place Overall

• Teen Large Group Production, “Tina” – Platinum and 1st Overall

Bearcat Boogie Dance Stu-dio traveled to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, for five days of competition at Ovation National Dance Challenge. The studio brought home multiple championship and grand championship titles.

ROCK PORT

Adrianna Wallace

Adrianna Wallace, Rock Port, leveled up this season giving herself a hard push to try the intermediate skill level division for both her solos. It requires more technical skill points to place but she gave it her all!

• Intermediate Spoken Word Junior Contemporary, “Bouquet” – High Gold

• Intermediate Hip Hop Junior Solo, “Winner”- High Gold

• Novice Clogging Teen Duo, “Legends” – High Gold

• Novice Hip Hop Junior Duo, “Beyoncé Mix” – High Gold

• Novice Contemporary Junior Duo, “Look Up Child”- High Gold

• Novice Lyrical Junior Small Group, “Chosen Last”- High Gold

Zoe Riley

• Solos – “Hard Life,” “Great Balls of Fire,” and “Diva.” All competed in the elite division and scored High Gold.

• Duo/Trios – “What I Like About You” with Jacob Rougeau, “Candy Shop” with Graclyn Frisch and Quinn Rush, and “Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels” with Quinn Rush (High Gold).

Finn Riley

• Duo, “Mr. Postman” with Elle Messner (Gold)

Avery Schomburg

• Lyrical Solo, “Unstoppable” – Platinum and 6th Overall

• Jazz Duo, “Let’s Get Loud” – Platinum

• Lyrical Duo, “Sweetest Devotion” – Platinum

TARKIO

Zoe Madron

• Lyrical Solo, “Her” – High Gold

• Hip-Hop Trio, “Work It” – High Gold

• Small Group Clogging, “Let Me Hear You Scream” – Platinum