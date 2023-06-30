The Tarkio Police Department is hosting its third annual Tarkio K9 Benefit Golf Tournament Friday, July 14, at the Tarkio Golf Course. The 4-person golf scramble will also include a meal and gift bag giveaway. For $240 a team, the golf outing will include 3-pins and 2 mulligans per player with an optional $20 Par 3 Challenge and optional $40 Par 5 Advantage.

This tournament is held to raise funds for the Tarkio PD K9 Unit. All funds will go towards continuing education, training expenses and equipment needs for training K9 Hemi and handler Tyler Dorrel. Check-in is at 7:00 a.m. and tee-off time is 8:00 a.m. Sign up with a Tarkio Police Officer or at Tarkio City Hall, 602 Main Street, 660-736-4821.