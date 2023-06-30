The Tarkio R-I Board of Education met Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Tarkio High School. The meeting was called to order by board president Garrett Wood at 7:00 p.m. and the Pledge of Allegiance recited. Board members in attendance were Josh Wright, Brooke Vette, Sam Hannah, Amy Hurst and Jamie Barnett. Raymond Gebhards joined the meeting at 7:15 p.m. Others in attendance were Tarkio R-I Superintendent Carrie Livengood, board secretary Lanette Hogue, Tarkio R-I Special Education Director/Tarkio Elementary Principal Kari Taylor, 2023-24 Tarkio Elementary Principal Dustin Barnes, and teachers Deyton Thomson, Jennifer Peregrine, Renee Hull and Blu Dow.

The consent agenda was approved.

A TAC Report was shared.

Elementary Principal Kari Taylor shared the elementary report.

Superintendent Livengood gave a financial report for 2022-23 and also shared the monthly facilities update.

Renee Hull shared a Career Ladder report.

The 2023-24 budget was approved as presented.

Policy updates for Policy 3230, Policy 4130, Policy 4412, and Regulation 0320 and 6190 were approved as presented.

The board voted unanimously to approve the Safe Return to School Plan and the First Student rates for 2023-24 as presented. The Vo-Tech rates as presented for 2023-2024 were also approved.

Jamie Barnett moved and Josh Wright seconded to approve high school guidance counselor Tracy Cooper’s resignation. The motion passed 7-0.

Jamie Barnett moved and Josh Wright seconded to approve elementary secretary Mary Beth Bredensteiner’s resignation. The motion carried 7-0.

Raymond Gebhards moved and Jamie Barnett seconded to hire Jan Taylor as third grade teacher for 2023-2024. The motion carried 7-0.

Raymond Gebhards moved and Josh Wright seconded to hire Kadie Howard as junior high assistant volleyball coach for 2023-2024. The motion carried 6-1.

Josh Wright moved and Amy Hurst seconded to hire Michelle Navin as food service director/superintendent secretary for 2023-2024. The motion carried 7-0.

The meeting moved into closed session pursuant to RSMo §610.001-610.022, record and vote at 7:48 p.m. The meeting moved out of closed session at 8:07 p.m.

Jamie Barnett moved and Josh Wright seconded to hire Marissa Hedlund for high school guidance counselor. The motion failed 4-3.

Josh Wright moved and Jamie Barnett seconded to hire Marissa Hedlund for high school guidance counselor for 2023-2024. The motion carried 7-0.

The meeting adjourned at 8:44 p.m.