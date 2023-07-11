The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Emergency bids were opened and read for installation of a new HVAC system at the Atchison County Jail. The current system quit working and Hometown Comfort Crew, LLC, was able to get it running but it was only a short-term fix due to extreme heat. The commission approved going out for emergency bids by emailing all vendors in Atchison County to seek bids to install a new HVAC system as soon as possible. Bid specifications were emailed to all vendors in Atchison County. Hometown Comfort Crew, LLC, was the only vendor that submitted a bid. After review of the bid and discussion with the vendor, the commissioners voted unanimously to accept the bid for the multi-stage option, Lennox Merit five ton model, which is designed to provide a two-stage option and run much more efficiently. The contract of terms was signed by Presiding Commissioner Livengood.

Atchison County was recognized by the Northwest Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety (NWMCRS) for no fatality accidents in 2022. The NWMCRS is a partnership of safety advocates who have banded together to attack the problem of traffic crashes and deaths to make Northwest Missouri roadways safer. Focus areas are occupant protection, distracted driving, speed and aggressive driving and impaired driving. Membership in the coalition is open to any person or organization in the 20 counties of Northwest Missouri wishing to participate in developing and implementing traffic safety strategies. Katelyn Canon, NWMCRS chair and MoDOT Northwest Communication Manager, presented the award to Curtis Livengood, Atchison County Presiding Commissioner. Also present for the recognition were Jenna Keyes, MoDOT; Atchison County Sheriff Dennis Martin; and Missouri State Highway Patrol officers: Lt. Shane Sims, Capt. Shawn Skoglund, Sgt. Kaleb Jeffers and Sgt. Shane Hux.

The commissioners and Clerk Taylor met with David and John Hickman with HIC Agency, Inc., a health insurance cooperative agency that is providing health insurance cost savings to many counties across Missouri. The commission is looking at many options to continue providing health care to the county employees while lowering the cost. The commission agreed to allow HIC Agency to meet with all employees for a detailed health assessment.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, June 29, 2023. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

During regular session, the commission received a call from legal counsel Ivan Schraeder. He instructed the commission to enter an emergency closed session per RSMo Section 610.021 (1). The commissioners voted unanimously to move into closed session per RSMo Section 610.021 (1) regarding unexpected litigation.

There being no further business to be discussed during closed session, the commissioners voted unanimously to move out of closed session and return to regular session.

Clerk Taylor notified the commission that she had heard talk about the governor closing state offices at noon on Monday, July 3. Since the county has a policy to follow state closing, the commission authorized it if notification was received.

––

The Atchison County Commission did not meet Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, July 6, 2023. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Collector Diane Livengood met with the commission for the opening of three sealed bids on delinquent property on Main Street of Tarkio. The first lot was owned by Don White, parcel #500115000540.540.1, and has been delinquent since 1999. Aaron Greene bid $400.00. The next two lots were owned by Beverly J. Brilhante, parcel #500115000520 and #500115000590, and have been delinquent since 2014. Aaron Green bid $200.00 on each parcel. Following discussion, the commissioners voted unanimously to accept all three bids for a total of $800.00 to place the property back on the tax books. Abatements were approved and signed by the commission for all three properties.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood reviewed a liquor license application for Happy Hills Gas & Coffee Company, LLC. The application was to approve the sale of Original Package Liquor and Sunday Original Package Liquor. The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the licenses.

Hunter Kelly, District Director with Senator Josh Hawley’s office, met with the commission to discuss any concerns that needed to be addressed with the senator.

Jim Crawford, University Extension, stopped in to update the commission on the new building at the Graves-Chapple Farm and let them know the 2023 Field Days will be August 21 and 22.