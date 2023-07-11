Monday – Saturday, July 17 – 22, 2023
Atchison County Fairgrounds
Rock Port, MO
Monday, July 17
5:00-8:00 p.m. 4-H Achievement Day
(Conference judging and displays),
Velma Houts Fair Building
Tuesday, July 18
2:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Enter Home Arts, Horticulture,
Ag Mechanics/Field Crops exhibits
7:00-9:00 p.m. Home Arts, Horticulture,
and Ag Mechanics/Field Crops exhibits judging
Wednesday, July 19
7:30-8:30 a.m. Rabbit registration
9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. View Home Arts and Horticulture exhibits
11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Food stand open for lunch
10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Rabbit Show
(All rabbits released immediately after the show)
1:00-2:00 p.m. Poultry Registration
3:00-5:00 p.m. Poultry Show
(All poultry released immediately after the show)
5:00-7:00 p.m. Food stand open for dinner
6:00-8:00 p.m. In-county Swine weigh-in & registration
Thursday, July 20
7:00-9:00 a.m. Food stand open for breakfast
7:00-8:00 a.m. Out of county Swine weigh-in & registration
8:30 a.m. Swine exhibitor meeting with superintendents
9:00 a.m. Show starts
9:00 a.m-6:00 p.m. Velma Houts Fair Building open
for viewing of exhibits
11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Food stand open for lunch
4:00-5:30 p.m. Sheep & Goat weigh-in and registration
5:00-7:00 p.m. Food stand open for dinner
6:15 p.m. Sheep & Goat exhibitor meeting
with superintendents
6:30 p.m. Pee-Wee Sheep & Goat Show
Breeding Sheep & Goat Show
Market Sheep & Goat Show Starts 15 Minutes
after Breeding Show
Showmanship concludes the show
(All sheep & goats released immediately
after the show)
Friday, July 21
7:00-9:00 a.m. Food stand open for breakfast
7:00-8:00 a.m. Cattle show weigh-in and registration
8:45 a.m. Superintendent briefing with exhibitors
9:30 a.m. Cattle Show starts
9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Velma Houts Fair Building open
for viewing of exhibits
11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Food stand open for lunch
5:00 p.m. Pre-auction supper
3:00-5:00 p.m. Release all exhibits
6:00 p.m. Auction
(Each exhibitor limited to 1 animal for entry)
After Auction Fair clean-up –
Livestock areas and Velma Houts Fair Building
Saturday, July 22
9:30-10:00 a.m. Parade registration at Rock Port School
(west side)
10:00 a.m. Parade