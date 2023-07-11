Monday – Saturday, July 17 – 22, 2023

Atchison County Fairgrounds

Rock Port, MO

Monday, July 17

5:00-8:00 p.m. 4-H Achievement Day

(Conference judging and displays),

Velma Houts Fair Building

Tuesday, July 18

2:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Enter Home Arts, Horticulture,

Ag Mechanics/Field Crops exhibits

7:00-9:00 p.m. Home Arts, Horticulture,

and Ag Mechanics/Field Crops exhibits judging

Wednesday, July 19

7:30-8:30 a.m. Rabbit registration

9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. View Home Arts and Horticulture exhibits

11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Food stand open for lunch

10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Rabbit Show

(All rabbits released immediately after the show)

1:00-2:00 p.m. Poultry Registration

3:00-5:00 p.m. Poultry Show

(All poultry released immediately after the show)

5:00-7:00 p.m. Food stand open for dinner

6:00-8:00 p.m. In-county Swine weigh-in & registration

Thursday, July 20

7:00-9:00 a.m. Food stand open for breakfast

7:00-8:00 a.m. Out of county Swine weigh-in & registration

8:30 a.m. Swine exhibitor meeting with superintendents

9:00 a.m. Show starts

9:00 a.m-6:00 p.m. Velma Houts Fair Building open

for viewing of exhibits

11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Food stand open for lunch

4:00-5:30 p.m. Sheep & Goat weigh-in and registration

5:00-7:00 p.m. Food stand open for dinner

6:15 p.m. Sheep & Goat exhibitor meeting

with superintendents

6:30 p.m. Pee-Wee Sheep & Goat Show

Breeding Sheep & Goat Show

Market Sheep & Goat Show Starts 15 Minutes

after Breeding Show

Showmanship concludes the show

(All sheep & goats released immediately

after the show)

Friday, July 21

7:00-9:00 a.m. Food stand open for breakfast

7:00-8:00 a.m. Cattle show weigh-in and registration

8:45 a.m. Superintendent briefing with exhibitors

9:30 a.m. Cattle Show starts

9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Velma Houts Fair Building open

for viewing of exhibits

11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Food stand open for lunch

5:00 p.m. Pre-auction supper

3:00-5:00 p.m. Release all exhibits

6:00 p.m. Auction

(Each exhibitor limited to 1 animal for entry)

After Auction Fair clean-up –

Livestock areas and Velma Houts Fair Building

Saturday, July 22

9:30-10:00 a.m. Parade registration at Rock Port School

(west side)

10:00 a.m. Parade