A project to repair the U.S. Route 136 bridge over the Missouri River to Brownville, Nebraska, is scheduled to begin Monday, July 24. Phillips Hardy, Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, plans to make repairs to the bridge after it was struck and damaged by an oversized load.

Crews will replace a section of the bridge’s steel upper support structure. For the safety of crews and motorists, the bridge will remain closed through the duration of the project.

Also beginning July 24, U.S. Route 136 will be closed at the railroad crossing in Phelps City as part of the ongoing flood remediation project (also contracted with Phillips Hardy, Inc.).

During the closures, a signed detour will be in place. Motorists will be directed to take Interstate 29 to Iowa/Nebraska Route 2 to U.S. Route 75 (Nebraska). Local traffic needing to travel between the closures will need to find an alternate route.

Crews anticipate reopening both sections of U.S. Route 136 in mid-August. All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

