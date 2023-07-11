The East Atchison Wolves Cross Country Team will be hosting a fundraiser 5k and 1 mile fun run on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Tarkio, Missouri. The event starts in the parking lot of the Tarkio Activity Center (TAC), moves onto the streets of Tarkio down and around Niedermeyer Park, back up to the TAC, around Tarkio High School and finishes in the TAC parking lot. You can find the map at https://docs.google.com/document/d/1GVcOV2zcGFy06I9zAgdggyuQexmp9VLyX66qzcXobYE/edit?usp=sharing. A few maps will be printed and available at the event. The roads will be lightly marked and there will be a lead vehicle or runner as well as volunteer field marshals to help direct you. Water bottles will be provided at the start/finish line, and there will be a water station around the 1-1.25 mile mark at Niedermeyer Park.

The entry fee is $20 and free shirts will be given to all participants who signed up byJuly 10. You can also sign up the day of the event, but there will be a limited supply of shirts. Medals will be awarded based on age groups, but even if you aren’t into racing, the team would still love to see you come out and walk the 5k or 1 mile course. Some of the cross country kids will be running set paces for those going into the 5k event with a goal in mind.

To sign up or get more information visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/MO/Tarkio/EastAtchisonsRunWiththeWolves?fbclid=IwAR1YHhYi1r8KVnYNid7NhduIS7e3d9VgkcHDrryMmFDUitmlR_-5K8YfocM. If you would like to support the team and do not want to run they are accepting donations, and shirts are available for purchase. If you have questions or are interested in sponsoring the event email: kschieffer@fxbulldogs.net.