The Fairfax R-3 School District Board of Education met in regular session June 15, 2023. Jon Graves, board president, called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m. Other board members present were Chance Clement, Crystal Woodring, Miles Smith, Treyvor Umbarger, and Theresa Larson. Also present were: Jeremy Burright, Superintendent; Nick Kemerling; Karen Burke, secretary; and members of the CTA.

The agenda was approved as presented.

Consent Agenda

The minutes of a special executive session May 5, 2023, and and regular meeting and executive session May 18 were reviewed.

The financial report was reviewed.

Year-to-date revenues are 12% over the total budgeted revenues and approximately 106% of the budgeted expenses has been spent.

The monthly bills in the amount of $219,202.01 were reviewed and approved for payment.

Superintendent’s Report

Dr. Burright reported on several items concerning school facilities:

• They are waiting on a bid for surfacing the swing area. Tire grants will only allow use of the squares which are the most expensive. Dr. Burright was informed pea gravel could be used in the swing space.

• Some fittings in the gas line leading to the boiler need to be replaced. The gas is currently off to the boiler (the boiler is off) and they are scheduling a time for repairs with plumbers.

• There was a water leak in the work room inside the wall between the hallway and sink. Rick Harrington has repaired it.

• There is a surplus of classroom furniture stored and the ninth grade class will facilitate a sale of these items later in the summer. All proceeds will go towards the class.

There are custodian and math teacher candidates for the board to review during the executive session.

Fairfax R-3 finished the year with $55,481 in food costs. Food service was over budget by $18,336 due to equipment purchases and repairs.

The consent agenda was approved.

New Business

Dr. Burright reviewed the 2023-2024 budget with the board. Board members voted unanimously to approve the 2023-2024 budget as presented.

Board members approved a transfer of $100,544.59 from Fund One to Fund Four and the amendment of the school’s budget to actual. This includes costs for resurfacing the playground, equipment for the kitchen, purchases of Promethean boards, and the insurance claim for our roof repairs. This money has been approved and spent and needs to be reclassified in Fund 4 for accounting purposes.

Board members voted to approve the PD plan as presented. The PD plan reflects success at finding a way to have a school-wide character education program, literacy training for PK-12 teachers, At-risk interventions, LETR’s training, supplies/food for PD days, and the budget allocation specified in the school’s CSIP. The calendar is subject to change.

Renovating the preschool space may include:

• Moving the library shelves and books to the existing preschool classroom.

• Constructing a wall around the current library area that would create a closed space for preschool.

• Adding a double entry door system to the existing library entrance for safety, pick-up, and drop-off. Students riding with preschool students would enter the building in the preschool location and go to the cafeteria, etc.

• Adding a preschool-sized restroom and wash station for preschool students. Currently preschool students have to use full-sized toilets and adult-level sinks.

This would allow the preschool more space and give them room to possibly expand the attendance of the preschool program if needed.

Board members voted unanimously to approve renovations to expand the existing preschool space pending the approval of the Patterson Foundation grant.

Board members also voted to approve the expenditure of $1,647.80. This was the cost for rooms for the state track.

The quote to paint the walk bridge is still over $100,000. No action was taken.

Fairfax R-3 received the Hillyard facility evaluation on Monday. More time is needed to go through it before adding it to the facility plan. Mr. Kemerling and Dr. Burright can work on this the remaining weeks of June prior to Dr. Burright’s last contract day. Board members voted to table this approval until July 2023.

Payment of $1,469.45 to Falls City Mercantile for end of year food supplies was approved.

Old Business

Participants were notified via email and no recommendations for changing the school’s Covid Plan were received.

The regular meeting adjourned at 8:38 p.m. The next regular board meeting will be July 20, 2023, at 6:30 p.m.