The following incarcerations were recorded from June 26 to July 8, 2023, at the Atchison County Jail in Rock Port, Missouri:

Devonte Clark, 31, Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. June 26, 2023, by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and transported from DOC to Atchison County for: operating without a valid license, speeding, fail to yield, follow too closely and fail to register.

Jerel Jones, 30, Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested at 10:00 a.m. June 29, 2023, at the 120 southbound mile marker on I-29 by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for: Platte County warrant.

Irma Lemus, 22, Kansas City, Kansas, was arrested at 1:15 a.m. July 2, 2023, on I-29 by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for: Johnson County, Kansas, warrant.

Adam Wheeler, Tarkio, Missouri, was arrested at 11:15 a.m. July 6, 2023, in Rock Port by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office for: Sentenced to serve five days.

Richard Boyd, 44, Watson, Missouri, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. July 7, 2023, at Watson by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office for: Offender fail to register.

Tessa Jones, 39, St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. July 6, 2023, and transferred from Buchanan County by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office for: Failure to appear.