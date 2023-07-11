The next mobile food pantry, offered by Atchison County Community Services, Inc. and Second Harvest of St. Joseph, will be held Wednesday, July 12. The food drop will take place in front of Community Services, located at 4th and Main streets in Tarkio, Missouri, weather permitting and while supplies last, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Vehicles should line up on 3rd Street and then turn onto Main Street, making their way up to the drop. Volunteers will put the food in the vehicles. This is for all Atchison County residents and there are no income guidelines.

The mobile food pantry in Tarkio will now be offered every other month, and the next mobile food pantry in Tarkio will be in September. The month that it is not held in Tarkio, there will be a mobile food pantry at the Mound City location. If you are in need of food that month, you may attend that one. For more information call Community Services at 660-736-4646.