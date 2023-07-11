The Aeroshell Aerobatic Team put on a show with their tight formations.

Doing a fly-over from the St. Joseph Air National Guard was a C-130 transport plane. The WingNuts Flying Circus Fly-In and Airshow was held Saturday, July 8, at Gould Peterson Municipal Airport in Tarkio.

The Army National Guard gave a quick demonstration of the Cobra gun ship attack helicopter.

The Howard DGA-6 was a pioneer racing plane, nicknamed Mister Mulligan. The plane was designed and developed by Ben Howard and Gordon Israel, who later became an engineer for the Grumman Aircraft Engineering Corporation. Mister Mulligan’s pilot was Doug Rozendaal.

Jim Pietz shows off the maneuverability of the Beechcraft Bonanza, as he made several passes over the runway.

Yes, the picture is the right way, as the pilot flies over the runway upside down in a GB1 GameBird designed for aerobatics.

Magic by Moonlight is Beech Model 18 (above). It flew the Para Commandos (left) up for their jump to start the show.

Amber Roberts from Colorado Springs, Colorado, is flanked by her parents, Lane and Aimee Seymour, Fairfax, with her sons Sam and Isaiah in front.

The top T-28 plane is piloted by Jerry Kirby and the bottom is by Dr. Kelly. Jerry “Jive” Kirby is the nephew of Maxine Brunk from Tarkio and he gave Charlie Martin a ride because he trained in that plane when he was in the Navy in 1974 and 1975. The North American Aviation T-28 Trojan is a radial-engine military trainer aircraft manufactured by North American Aviation and used by the United States Air Force Marines and United States Navy beginning in the 1950s. Besides its use as a trainer, the T-28 was successfully employed as a counter-insurgencyaircraft, primarily during the Vietnam War. It has continued in civilian use as an aerobatics and war bird performer.

During the Representative Graves Town Hall meeting, the pilots from Aeroshell Aerobatic team presented Sam with a signed framed picture.

One of the first to start the show was Representative Sam Graves, in a P-40 Warhawk WWII fighter.

As the show was finished and the planes were leaving, Meyerkorth Aviation gave a little smoke as they departed.

A little of the old along with a little of the modern flying in formation. Jeff Shetterly is piloting the T-6 Navy plane and Jeff’s father, Greg Shetterly, is piloting a one design custom-built plane called the Time Travelin’ Machine.

As everyone gathered to watch the air show, Dallas Brooks with Wings gave a demonstration on how deliveries are made with drones. Jake Schriever and Becca Schriever, along with Keely Bredensteiner, wait to see what is in the box being delivered by the drone. It was a Patrick Mahomes jersey.