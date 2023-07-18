The following cases were heard in Atchison County Circuit Court before the Honorable Rebecca Suzanne McGinley at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri, July 6, 2023:

State vs. Wallace Milton Fox – Case Review on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 6-10 Mph). Case called. State appears by PA Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered $240 cash only. Case review set for September 21, 2023.

State vs. Arvelle Ray Smith – Case Review on Misdemeanor Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense. Case called. State appears by PA Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered $379 cash only. Case Review set for September 21, 2023.

State vs. Arvelle Ray Smith – Case Review on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16-19 Mph). Case called. State appears by PA Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered $276 cash only. Case Review set for September 21, 2023.

The following cases were heard in Atchison County Court before the Honorable Corey Keith Herron at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri, July 11, 2023:

State vs. Adam Preston Donica – Plea Hearing on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears by Attorney Scroggie. Case continued to August 8, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. for plea.

State vs. Jesse L. Henry – Plea/Trial Setting on Felony Stealing – $750 Or More, Burglary – 2nd Degree, Possession Of Burglary Tools, and Property Damage 1st Degree; and Misdemeanor Trespass – 1st Degree. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears by Attorney R. Williams. Defendant fails to appear, in custody. Case continued to August 8, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. for Plea/Trial Setting.

State vs. Aaron J. Jenks – Case Review on Felony Fl Register As Sex Offender/589.400-.425 Underlying Offense Unclassified Felony Charge 566, A Or B Felony Or Felony Involving Child Less Than 14 – 2nd Offense. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person with Attorney R. Williams. Defendant surrenders probation and is sentenced to 2 years in the Department of Corrections.

State vs. Tessa R. Jones – Case Review on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person with Attorney R. Williams. Defendant admits violations and is continued on probation. New condition: Complete substance abuse assessment with Family Guidance and apply to and if accepted, successfully complete the ICTS Program all as received in violation report on July 7, 2023.

State vs. Jessica L. Koontz – Case Review on Felony Assault – 1st Degree Or Attempt and Kidnapping – Facilitating A Felony – Inflicting Injury – Terrorizing – 1st Degree. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears by Attorney R. Williams. Defendant fails to appear due to car issues. Summons to issue for August 8, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. for review.

State vs. Benjamin Mark Marion – Case Review on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Can-nabinoid. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Capias warrant ordered.

State vs. Marsha Lynn Meinders – Plea/Trial Setting on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid; Misdemeanor Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Prior Drug Offense; and Infraction Operated Motor Vehicle Knowingly With-out Operable License Lamps/Tail- Lamps. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears with Attorney R. Williams. Case continued to September 5, 2023, at 10 a.m. for Motion Hearing.

State vs. David R. Oswald – Probation Violation Hearing on Felony DWI – Aggravated; and Misdemeanor Driving While Revoked/Suspended – 1st Offense. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears by Attorney Sundell. Defendant is in custody in Holt County.

State vs. John David Smith – Plea/Trial Setting on Felony Possession Of Controlled Sub-stance and Burglary 1st Degree; and Misdemeanor Violation Of Order Of Protection For Adult. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears by Attorney R. Williams. Defendant fails to appear, in custody. Case continued to August 8, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. for Plea/Trial Setting.

State vs. Steven M. Smith – Plea/Trial Setting on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid; Misdemeanors Possession Of Marijuana/Syn-thetic Cannabinoid Of 10 Grams Or Less and Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia; and Infraction Failed To Equip Motor Vehicle/Motor Drawn Vehicle With 2 Approved Red Tail Lamps On Proper Level (Knowingly). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears by Attorney R. Williams. Defendant fails to appear, in custody in Nebraska. Case continued to August 8, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. for Plea/Trial Setting.

State vs. Justin Lynn Turner – Plea/Trial Setting on Felony Possession Of Controlled Sub-stance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person with Attorney R. Williams. Defendant enters a Guilty Plea on Count 1 and waives SAR. Sentenced to SIS, 5 years probation supervised by Probation and Parole. Per Defendant, apply bond to all costs and fines. Costs and/or fines paid in full.

State vs. Jordan Scott Utech – Case Review on Felony Tampering With Motor Vehicle – 2nd Degree. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear, is in Nebraska custody. Summons to issue January 9, 2024, at 9:00 a.m.

Travis Wheeler Et Al vs. Sultan Trans Inc. Et Al – Motion Hearing on Personal Injury – Vehicular. Case called. Plaintiff appears by Attorney Becker. Defendant appears by Attorney Barlows (Sultan) and Attorney Collins (Murodov). Plaintiff’s motion to amend petition taken up and argued to court. Pre-Trial Conference scheduled for August 8, 2023.

