The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and North District Commissioner Jim Quimby. Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission, was absent.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

The commission appointed Sam O’Riley, Deanna Beck and Craig Corken to serve as citizen members on the 2023 Board of Equalization.

No bids were received for remodeling the 9-1-1 office.

Progress Invoice No. 3 for BRO-24, BRO-25 and BRO-26 was reviewed and signed by Presiding Commissioner Livengood for MoDOT reimbursement.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.