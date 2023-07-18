Community members are invited to join Community Hospital-Fairfax’s Senior Life Solutions program for an open house style “Refresher” Wednesday, July 19, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. This “Refresher” has been scheduled to celebrate Senior Life Solutions’ return to in-person services this month following approximately three years of providing treatment virtually.

Guests will have the opportunity to tour the Senior Life Solutions building (south of the emergency room entrance at Community Hospital-Fairfax), learn how treatment at Senior Life Solutions improves patient lives, and ask questions while enjoying a refreshing summer drink and treat.

Senior Life Solutions is a mental and emotional health program designed to meet the unique needs of individuals typically 65 and older experiencing depression, anxiety, grief, and/or other emotional struggles related to life changes that are often associated with aging.

The program staff includes a board-certified psychiatrist, two licensed professional counselors, a registered nurse, and a certified nurse assistant focused on helping older adults in the community navigate difficult life transitions and regain their quality of life.

Since spring of 2020, the Senior Life Solutions program has offered services to senior adults via telehealth due to the pandemic.

If you or someone you know is struggling with loneliness, trouble sleeping, low energy, crying spells, excessive worry, difficulty adjusting to a recent life change, or other mental/emotional health issues, Senior Life Solutions may be able to help. For more information about the Refresher event or if you or someone you know could benefit from the Senior Life Solutions program, call 660-686-2319.