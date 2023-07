The following incarcerations were recorded from July 9 to 16, 2023, at the Atchison County Jail in Rock Port, Missouri:

Eric Sullivan, 34, was arrested at 9:50 p.m. July 13, 2023, at the 114.8 mile marker on southbound I-29 by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for: a Cass County warrant.

Mackenzie Clarke, 29, Grass Valley, California, was arrested at 7:15 p.m. July 15, 2023, on I-29 by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for: DWI.