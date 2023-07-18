The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed June 23, 2023, by Nathan and Sarah Jeter to Cassandra Hegstrom for Lots 5 and 6, Block 3, First Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed June 23, 2023, by Conservation Commission of the State of Missouri to The Atchison County Levee District #1 for land in Sections 8 and 22, Township 63, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed June 23, 2023, by Krista Sly, Successor Trustee of the Patricia Kruse Trust, to Thomas Kruse for land in Section 8, Township 63, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed June 23, 2023, by Krista Sly, Successor Trustee of the Patricia Kruse Trust, to D Sly Farms, LLC, for land in Section 5, Township 63, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed June 23, 2023, by Krista Sly, Successor Trustee of the Patricia Kruse Trust, to Mark and Shawnee Hawkins for land in Section 8, Township 63, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed June 26, 2023, by Willful Assets Holdings, LLC, to Cindy Thomas for Lots 5 and 6, Block 6, First Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed June 27, 2023, by Ryan and Rebecca Meyerkorth to Rex and Michelle Bollinger for Lots 32, 35, and 31, Willi-Gwen Heights Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed June 27, 2023, by Mary and Richard Alsup to Carmel and Kaleigh Calandro for Lots 9, 10, and 11, Block 2, College Heights, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed June 29, 2023, by Timothy and Susette Taylor to Dixie Vance for Lots 7 and 8, Block 8, Nuckolls and White’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed with Life Estate: Filed June 30, 2023, by John Ingram to Ian Ingram for land in Section 20, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed June 30, 2023, by Creole Properties, LLC, to Landon Poppa and Norman and Alyssa Barnes for Lot 13, Block 8, Original Plat, Fairfax, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed July 5, 2023, by Glenn and Barbara Rolf to Adam Rolf, Skylar Rolf, and Jessica Braunecker for land in Sections 9 and 3, Township 66, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed July 5, 2023, by Joan Warbritton to Roger Parshall for Lot 11, Ellsworth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed July 5, 2023, by Loretta Tysor to Katharina Phillips for Lot 6, Block 4, Original Plat, Westboro, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed July 7, 2023, by Allison Rogers to Benjamin Rogers for land in Section 29, Township 64, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.