The Northwest Missouri Sportsman’s Club hosted its annual outdoor triathlon Saturday, July 15. The shooting events took place in the Corning Bluff Country, with golf at Rock Port Golf and Country Club.

The trap winner was the Mo Valley Ag – Tubbs Farm 1 team (Jake Cotton, Chase Meyer, Billy Daugherty, and Jake Pemberton). The Cunningham Farms 1 team (Ryan Chase, Cary Chase, Robert Gibson, and Michael Graves) was the rifle winner, and golf winners were Dr. Burke’s Aerial Assassins (Troy Cook, Trevor Hale, Jordan Shrader, and Brock Nuckolls).

Results of the triathlon after all events were flighted and scored are as follows: champions – Team Wright (Stephen Wright, Doug Garrison, Kevin Wright, and Travis Kent); second place – Cunningham Farms 2 (Tom Hurst, Brett Hurst, Andy Voltmer, and Trent Brown); and third place – Garst Farms (Drew Ellison, Trey Garst, B.J. Floyd, and Nick Howell).