In 1923, during the annual Old Soldiers Reunion being held in Sidney, Iowa, Henry and Earl Tackett offered to furnish some entertainment with a real rodeo. Model T cars, buggies and fencing formed a temporary arena and the Tackett brothers rounded up the wildest horses in the area, presented a grand show, and were paid $50 each for their bumps and bruises.

Veterans returning home after World War I had organized the Williams-Jobe-Gibson American Legion Post #128. Legion members who were interested in promoting the community made the decision to become producers of Sidney Iowa Championship Rodeo in 1924. They built a small grandstand, went to South Dakota to bring back bucking horses (at $3.50 a head), and to Texas for wild bulls. They also purchased a few quarter horses and these were kept year-round on the Legion’s small farm.

Attendance grew rapidly by the late 1920s, the grandstand was enlarged, and spectators were charged a small admission. Professional cowboys came to compete and trick riding acts and other specialties were added. For many years the grand entry included the presence of Native American tribesmen in full tribal dress, usually from the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota.

In 1931, the addition of electric power at the arena made night performances possible. Since 1952 the livestock has been supplied by stock contractors. A small carnival and midway were added, publicity was increased and rodeo spectators came from far away to attend, staying in the homes of Sidney residents, as did the cowboy contestants. Churches and food stands provided home-cooked meals, and a carnival and flea market were added. From 1959 to 1992, nationally-known TV stars and singers were a special attraction during rodeo performances.

For many years, Sidney Iowa Rodeo has been a PRCA Rodeo. It is held in one of finest facilities in the nation, with new pens, ample parking, a covered grandstand, vendors, tram service and more. The contestants, stock (provided by the Cervi Championship Rodeo Co.), clowns and specialty acts are among the nation’s best. Young children, as well as the crowd, delight in mutton bustin’.

Again this year, each evening of Sidney Rodeo will have a spectacular performance by the Two County Dusters, a youth equestrian drill team.

Justin Rumford from Ponca City, Oklahoma, is the clown/barrelman this year. Justin has been awarded PRCA Clown of the Year for a record breaking 10 times from 2012 through 2021.

This year’s daring young bullfighters are Cody Webster, Wayne, Oklahoma, 2013-2022 NFR Bullfighter, 2021 and 2022 PRCA Bullfighter of the Year and 2013-2023 PBR Finals Bullfighter, and Austin Ashley, an Oklahoma bullfighter and currently a PBR Velocity Bullfighter.

Pickup chores will be handled by Chase Cervi, Roggen, Colorado, 7X NFR Pickup Man and 2016 and 2018 Pickup Man of the Year, along with Randy Britton, Kiowa, Colorado, a PRCA pickup man who works some of the biggest events in the country.

This year marks a 54-year partnership between the Sidney Iowa Rodeo and Cervi Championship Rodeo. Josh “Hambone” Hilton, San Angelo, Texas, a former Sidney native, is music director again this year. This is his 14th year in a row to bring his music to the Sidney arena. In 2017 and 2019, he was chosen as the PRCA Music Director of the Year.

The Sidney Iowa Rodeo is excited to present Bobby Kerr, The Million Dollar Mustang Man, for the first time in the Sidney arena. The Sidney Rodeo prides itself in providing the best PRCA talent for our spectators.

Individual singers auditioned prior to rodeo time and were selected by a panel of judges to perform the national anthem. Their stunning performances add much to opening ceremonies.

Residents of Sidney and the surrounding area take pride in this annual event and many volunteers assist with all facets of the production of Sidney Iowa Rodeo each year. It wouldn’t be the success it is without them.

This year, Sidney Rodeo Days will be held around the town square Saturday, August 5, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Be a part of the fun family activities and stay for the rodeo parade that begins at 4:30 p.m.

The Sidney Rodeo Queen Contest is prior to the first performance on Tuesday, August 1, at 6:00 p.m. in the Sidney Rodeo arena.

In 2015, the Sidney Rodeo was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The Sidney Rodeo was also honored in 2015 to receive the Congressional Record Award from Congressman David Young. This award was presented to the Sidney Rodeo Committee for 92 years of rodeo and for being inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame. Finally, it was special for a rodeo to be nominated as one of the top five finalists for the 2015 PRCA Committee of the Year Medium Rodeo. For being nominated, the Sidney Rodeo received a beautiful plaque given by the PRCA on December 2, 2015, in Las Vegas, Nevada. In commemoration of the Medium Rodeo nomination and induction into the Hall of Fame, a gift of trophy spurs was given to the Sidney Rodeo by Mike, Binion, and Chase Cervi. The Cervi family has been livestock contractors for Sidney Rodeo for over 50 years. These special awards can be seen in the new Fremont County History Center and Iowa’s Championship Rodeo Museum.

The museum, located at 607 Cass Street, will be open Rodeo Week from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. for all visitors to experience the history of Fremont County as well as Sidney Rodeo and its 100 year history.

The 2023 Sidney Iowa Rodeo will be held August 1 – 5 at 8:00 p.m. each evening. For more information or tickets, call 712-374-2695. Tickets are $20 – $30 and may also be ordered at www.sidneyiowarodeo.com. Parking opens at 5:30 p.m. and arena gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Tacketts selected Grand Marshals

The Sidney Iowa Rodeo Board has chosen Lyle and Jann Tackett to be the Grand Marshals.

Lyle was born in 1950 in Hamburg, Iowa. He is a 1968 graduate of Sidney High School. Lyle enlisted in the Army in 1969 and served in Vietnam from 1970-1971, then was honorably discharged. Lyle is a 55-year member of the Williams Jobe Gibson American Legion Post 128. His grandfather, Henry Tackett, was a veteran of World War I, and his father, Lewis Tackett, served in World War II. Both were also members of the Sidney Legion Post and very active in the rodeo.

A third generation Tackett, Lyle continues the family tradition of having many roles in the Sidney Rodeo. This tradition began when brothers Henry and Earl Tackett and Art Fritcher were the first cowboys to ride in the Old Soldiers Reunion Rodeo in 1923.

Lyle worked for 35 years at the Fremont County Road Department until retiring in 2016. He began his rodeo career at a young age helping his father Lewis and competing in high school rodeo. He was a steer wrestling contestant at the Sidney Rodeo during the 1970s and presently is serving his 15th year on the Sidney Rodeo Board.

Jann was born in Omaha, Nebraska, in 1950. She graduated Sidney High School in 1968. Lyle and Jann were married in 1975 in Sidney. Jann taught elementary school at Fremont-Mills for 33 years, retiring in 2006.

Jann’s rodeo involvement also began at an early age, helping her grandmother, Sylvia, care for contestants who stayed in her home. She has had many roles, including playing in the Sidney Rodeo band, Auxiliary, rodeo queen committee, rodeo grandstand concessions, the ticket office, newspaper advertising, and the Sidney Rodeo Museum curator.

Lyle and Jann have two sons and five grandchildren, Cody (Angie) Tackett and Jace and Will Tackett of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina; and Cole (Jaccqulene) Tackett and Jocelyn, Vaeda and Luca Tackett of Sidney. Cole is a member of the Sons of Legion and a Rodeo Board advisor. Cole and Jaccqulene coordinate the Sidney Rodeo Days. The Tackett grandchildren, Jace, Will and Jocelyn, are fifth generation rodeo workers and fans, continuing the Tackett rodeo legacy.