The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, July 13, 2023. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Rhonda Wiley, E-911/Emergency Management Director, and Mark Manchester, Assistant Director, were in to discuss how to move forward with the remodel of the 911 office since no bids were received. Contractors in the area are so busy they were not able to meet the timeline in the bid. The commission gave Director Wiley some names to contact and if there continues to be no interest, they will revisit it later. Director Wiley reviewed some upcoming grant opportunities and reported she would be looking into them.

Road and Bridge Supervisor Kamron Woodring was in with the state bid to purchase a new 2023/2024 John Deere 672GP motor grader with 6WD. The bid includes a service agreement for 5-year/10,000-hour DPF Assurance John Deere Preventative Maintenance, plus for a total price of $449,673.00. After discussion about selling the current 2010 motor grader through Purple Wave Auction and financing, North District Commissioner Quimby made a motion to approve the state contract. Presiding Commissioner Livengood asked Supervisor Woodring to explain all the features and warranty program. Following the review, the South District Commissioner Burke seconded the motion. The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the purchase.

Supervisor Woodring then discussed options for a mower hitch and the commission approved going out for bid on the type that is needed. Bid opening was set for August 3 and Woodring’s office will draw up the specifications.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

The commissioners voted to close the regular session of the commission meeting and open the 2023 Board of Equalization for scheduled hearings.

Following the Board of Equalization hearings, the commission entered back into their regular session.

The commissioners, Clerk Taylor, the assessor’s office, and the collector’s office all participated in a Missouri Association of Counties Zoom meeting to hear legal counsel’s report on SB190 that was recently signed by the governor. The senate bill will become a new statute 137.1050 on August 28, 2023. There were over 300 elected officials on the call due to the extreme concerns with the language of the bill. One major concern is a conflict with Article X of the Missouri Constitution and no funding in the bill to pay for necessary software upgrades that would be required to administer the terms of the bill. The terms of the bill will not go into effect for the 2023 tax billing cycle.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.