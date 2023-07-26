Atchison County es-tab-lishments that sell food and drinks receive health inspections, once, twice, or three times a year depending on the type of foods sold and risk to the public. The following businesses were inspected July 11, 2023.

Priority Items noted must receive immediate action within 72 hours or as stated. Core Items are to be corrected by the next regular inspection or as stated. (PHF stands for Potentially Hazardous Foods):

El Rey Papi’s

401 S. Main, Rock Port

• Priority Items: PHF’s not held at 135°F or above. Dirty can opener – food contact surface. Unlabeled spray bottle (pink liquid).

• Core Items: Ice scoop – soda dispenser bin – handle in ice. Ingredient tubs – scoops with handles in product and bowls with no handles being used as scoops. Knife stored in crack beside prep table. Drink cup above soda dispenser stored on cloth towel. Cardboard and aluminum foil lining many shelves, not a non-porous, cleanable surface. Unshielded light bulbs. Unlabeled tubs of ingredients . Hole in floor of back hallway. Flooring in disrepair throughout kitchen. Also, floor on kitchen sags badly to center.

Dominator Oil

1306 US Hwy. 136, Rock Port

Follow-up inspection from inspection on June 6, 2023: women’s restroom sink drain repaired, microwave cleaned and can opener cleaned. Remaining issues:

• Priority Items – Rodent dropping in cabinets of self-serve beverage machines. Frozen treats in chest freezer – unlabeled. Came from a container “not to be sold individually” as they do not have proper labelling on individual packages. Lots of flies in kitchen and c-store. Time used as (public health) temperature control on foods in warmer – no written procedure, no records or marking on food items to ensure proper rotation. PHF’s not held at 135°F or above.

• Core Items: No thermometer for cooks to use. Cooks have to have a thermometer in order to check and ensure food temperatures are maintained. No test kits for sanitizer. Three-bay sink faucet dripping. Damaged wall in hallway between restrooms. Hole in wall under 3-bay sink. Bathroom odors masked with deodorizer. Both urinal flush valves not working/no water. Pizza prep table missing handles on lids.

Will reinspect in August. All Priority Items (the first five) Must be corrected and 1/2 the Core Items (four of the remaining eight) need to be corrected. If not satisfactory, the next follow-up may be conducted with the State EPHS Inspector.

Community Hospital-Fairfax

26136 Hwy. 59, Fairfax

No violations.