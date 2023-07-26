The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed July 14, 2023, by Lisa C. and Michael Christianer to LeRoy C. Bowman and Kimberly A. Bowman, Co-Trustees of the LeRoy C. Bowman Living Trust, and Kimberly A. Bowman and LeRoy Bowman, Co-Trustees of the Kimberly A. Bowman Trust, for land in Sections 11 and 12, Township 65, Range 65, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed July 14, 2023, by James Martin to Irene Caviness for land in Sections 11 and 12, Township 65, Range 65, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Warranty Deed: Filed July 14, 2023, by Jay and Janet Estep, Trustees of the Jay and Janet Estep Revocable Family Trust, for land in Sections 11 and 12, Township 65, Range 65, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed July 17, 2023, by Gordon S. Grebe, Jeffrey M. Grebe, Amy and Dominic Ricevuto, Brandon and Abigail Grebe, Brian A. and Crystal Grebe, Todd B. Grebe and Angela Oudean, and Justin R. Grebe to Steven L. and Julie S. Joesting, Trustees of the Steven L. and Julie S. Joesting Revocable Living Trust, for land in Section 22, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Quitclaim Deed: Filed July 19, 2023, by James P. Morris and Susan M. Lauritsen-Morris to Susan M. Lauritsen-Morris Trustee of the Susan M. Lauritsen-MorrisTrust, for land in Section 26, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed July 19, 2023, by Donnie R. and Dianne S. Dockins to Robert W. Simpson, Jr., for Lots 6, 7, 8, and 9, Block 8, Original Plat to the City of Tarkio, Tarkio, Missouri.

Trustee’s Warranty Deed: Filed July 19, 2023, by Donnie R. and Dianna S. Dockins, Trustees of the Four D Living Trust, to Donnie R. and Dianna S. Dockins for land in Section 23, Township 65, Range 40, and Block 22, Fifth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed July 19, 2023, by Donnie R. and Dianna S. Dockins to Robert Simpson, Jr., for land in Section 23, Township 65, Range 40, and Block 22, Fifth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Corporation Warranty Deed: Filed July 20, 2023, by City of Fairfax to Fairfax Rural Fire Protection District for land in Section 22, Township 64, Range 40.

Warranty Deed: Filed July 20, 2023, by John Adam and Patricia Anne Crawford to Andrew Hughes for Lots 70, 71 and 72, Block G, Miles Sickler’s Second Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.