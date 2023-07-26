The 85th annual membership meeting of the Atchison-Holt Electric Cooperative will be held Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the Rock Port High School Gymnasium.

Registration will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., and the meal will be served from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Ben and Lauren Johnson will provide entertainment from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Ben performs music from Elvis, Frank Sinatra, Johnny Cash, and more. Lauren sings songs by Patsy Cline and other country artists.

The business meeting will begin at 7:00 p.m., followed by the prize drawing.