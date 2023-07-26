Fairfax Improvement Foundation (FIF) is teaming up with the City of Fairfax in efforts to encourage businesses and residents of Fairfax to make all efforts to clean up, paint outdoor facilities, and get rid of debris or old small appliances, junk, etc. to make a more pleasing appearance for Fairfax, before the 57th Annual Fairfax Fair, August 18-20.

The city has arranged for Klosek’s LLC Trash Service to provide large dumpsters which will be placed at the west end of the Fairfax Park August 4, 5, and 6. The city has notified local in-town people on their current water bill of this offering. Small items can be disposed of there free of charge. There are restrictions on items that cannot be dumped there, and people need to check at Fairfax City Hall to learn of those.

Burke & Sons Lumber, Rock Port, will offer a rebate on some paints until August 6.

Large appliances, scrap metal, equipment, or vehicles that need to be removed can be hauled off free of charge by calling Billy Miller, Fairfax, 660-623-9025, or Benny Stark, 660-541-1708.

All town businesses and residents are encouraged to take advantage of these offers to spruce up Fairfax. Fairfax may be a small rural town, but residents can make it one of the neatest and cleanest little towns in Northwest Missouri.