Pleasant View Nursing Home is hosting a cornhole tournament Saturday, July 29, at the city park in Rock Port, Missouri. The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. Snacks will be available. BYOB. Prizes will include: 1st, $200; 2nd, $100; and 3rd, $50. Enter a team of two for $40. To enter, text 402-245-0231 or call 660-744-6252 and ask for Megan.