East Atchison golfer Sydnee Bruns placed 8th with a 100 at Duncan Hills in Savannah, Missouri. (Shannon Bruns photos)

East Atchison golfer Alex Barnett placed 2nd with an 85 at Duncan Hills in Savannah, Missouri.

East Atchison golfer River Dow placed 8th with a 101 at Duncan Hills in Savannah, Missouri.