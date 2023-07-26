Farmers throughout the region are invited to join Northwest Missouri State University and its School of Agricultural Sciences in partnership with Cargill for a program, titled “Growing Success from the Ground Up.”

The program begins at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 1, at Northwest’s Agricultural Learning Center, located at 22893 U.S. Highway 71 in Maryville.

Seating for the event is limited. Register at https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=IYw2V8-4z0K9C0Ps1LxirkllqByttfZPoAMa2Bqg3qhUREhYVUtEUTkxR0c1WVJFMEU0Wkc3MVdLVS4u

“Any time that we can collaborate with industry, we think that’s beneficial to everybody involved,” said Dr. Rod Barr, the director of Northwest’s School of Agricultural Sciences, noting the Agricultural Learning Center’s place as a hub to further innovation and partnerships while addressing best practices in agriculture sciences.

The in-person field day will provide agriculture professionals with an opportunity to see how no-till and cover crops can improve soil health and resiliency, experience hands-on soil health demonstrations and cover crop recommendations, learn about financial resources and network with others to help implement soil health practices on farms.

Attendees will hear from local farmers about how they implement soil health practices on their farms. Northwest Assistant Professor of Agricultural Sciences Dr. Alex Taylor also will present part of the program along with representatives of the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

“Soil health is something that’s been a focus in agriculture; however, in the past few years it’s really come to the forefront,” Barr said. “Research shows that the more healthy the soil is, the more productive it is. Anytime we can try to improve productivity, that’s something we’re trying to accomplish.”