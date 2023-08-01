The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, July 20, 2023. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Road and Bridge Supervisor Kamron Woodring met with the commission to present the revised state bid to purchase a new 2023/2024 John Deere 672GP motor grader with 6WD with financing option from John Deere and Citizens Bank & Trust. After reviewing all options, the commission agreed to do an internal contract for payment of the grader using funds the county has in reserve.

An agreement for new cabling at the Sheriff’s Office was signed by Presiding Commissioner Livengood.

After lengthy discussion the commission has decided to move their meeting day to a longer session on Thursdays in lieu of meeting on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Their new meeting time will be 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every Thursday beginning in August. Anyone needing to schedule time on the agenda will still contact the County Clerk’s office.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and North District Commissioner Jim Quimby. Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission, was attending the annual NACO conference where she serves on the Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee and the Rural Action Caucus.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood made a motion to close the regular session of the commission meeting and resume the 2023 Board of Equalization for scheduled hearings. The motion was seconded by the South District Commissioner Richard Burke and approved.

Hearings and discussion took up the entire session.

Following the Board of Equalization hearings, the commission returned to their regular session.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.