Quin Staten sold a swine at the fair auction. Quin showed the Reserve Grand Champion Other Breeds Breeding Gilt and the Champion Poland Breeding Gilt. (JR Chaney photo)

The Atchison County Fair Premium Auction was held Friday, July 21, 2023. Results of the auction (exhibitor, species, amount, and buyer) are as follows:

Trulin Pankau (Sheep) – Peregrine Crop Insurance, $725.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Burke & Sons Lumber, $100.00; McKenney Stock Farm, $100.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $15.00; $990.00 total

Carter Oswald (Goat) – Anchor Homes, Inc., $650.00; American Recycling & Sanitation, $200.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Agrivision Equipment, $100.00; Keim Farm Equipment, $100.00; Citizens Bank & Trust, $200.00; Richard & Mary Ellen Oswald, $250.00; Timac AGRO/Jim Ball, $50.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $15.00; $1,615.00 total

Cooper Daugherty (Swine) – Hometown Comfort Crew LLC, $925.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Keim Farm Equipment, $100.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $15.00; $1,090.00 total

Linley Hogue (Swine) – Peregrine Crop Insurance, $875.00; Bartlett Grain, $100.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Fred Wennihan Farms, $100.00; True 2 U Autobody & Repair, $100.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $15.00; $1,240.00 total

Tatem Johnson (Swine) – Hiawatha Implement, $825.00; Oswald Seed Fairfax, LLC, $100.00; Timac AGRO/Jim Ball, $50.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $15.00; $1,040.00 total

Keely Bredensteiner (Heifer) – Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $1,050.00; Eddie and Mary Beth Bredensteiner, $250.00; Bartlett Grain, $100.00; Agrivision Equipment, $100.00; True 2 U Autobody & Repair, $100.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Keim Farm Equipment, $100.00; Peregrine Crop Insurance, $200.00; Dean Hicks, $200.00; Clarinda Livestock Auction, $200.00; Crooked Creek Angus, $50.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $15.00; $2,415.00 total

Henry Smith (Goat) – Hurst Greenery, $400.00; Tracy and Holly Barnes, $100.00; Oswald Seed Fairfax, LLC, $100.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Tima AGRO/Jim Ball, $50.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $15.00; $715.00 total

Mason McMahon (Goat) – Hurst Greenery, $450.00; Keim Farm Equipment, $100.00; Bartlett Grain, $100.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $15.00; $715.00 total

Harper Wood (Swine) – Hamburg Locker, $625.00; Clarinda Livestock Auction, $250.00; Fred Wennihan Farms, $100.00; R4 Custom Forge, $200.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Citizens Bank & Trust, $200.00; Keim Farm Equipment, $100.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $15.00; $1,540.00 total

Quin Staten (Swine) – Cindy Staten/Diane Hicks, $950.00; True 2 U Autobody & Repair, $250.00; Peregrine Crop Insurance, $200.00; Crooked Creek Angus, $50.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $15.00; $1,515.00 total

Markie Gaines (Swine) – Barry and Connie Minter, $675.00; Bartlett Grain, $100.00; Citizens Bank & Trust, $200.00; Agrivision Equipment, $50.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; McKenney Stock Farm, $100.00; Keim Farm Equipment, $100.00; Oswald Seed Fairfax LLC, $100.00; Osburn Farms, $100.00; Timac AGRO/Jim Ball, $50.00; Crooked Creek Angus, $50.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $15.00; $1,590.00 total

Josie King (Swine) – Peregrine Crop Insurance, $475.00; Bressler Farms, $100.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $15.00; $640.00 total

Raylynn Jenkins (Beef) – McKenney Stock Farms, $500.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Bartlett Grain, $100.00; Agrivision Equipment, $50.00; Clarinda Livestock Auction, $100.00; Spiegel Farms, $100.00; Joesting Farms, $100.00; American Recycling & Sanitation, $200.00; Keim Farm Equipment, $100.00; Walter Farms, $200.00; Dan Roeber Show Calves, $100.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $15.00; $1,615.00 total

Claire Spiegel (Swine) – True 2 U Autobody & Repair, $600.00; Keim Farm Equipment, $100.00; Bartlett Grain, $100.00; Agrivision Equipment, $100.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Harms Landscaping, $275.00; Citizens Bank & Trust, $200.00; Burke & Sons Lumber, $100.00; Crooked Creek Angus, $50.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $15.00; $1,590.00 total

Mya Welch (Swine) – Bartlett Grain, $475.00; Bressler Farms, $50.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $15.00; $590.00 total

Landrey Kelly (Beef) – Oswald Seed Fairfax, LLC, $850.00; Clarinda Livestock Auction, $100.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Agrivision Equipment, $50.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $15.00; $1,065.00 total

Ryan Paris (Swine) – Citizens Bank & Trust, $625.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Agrivision Equipment, $50.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $15.00; $740.00 total

Lizzie Schlueter (Bucket Calf) – Grandma Hurst, $1,050.00; Clarinda Livestock Auction, $100.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $15.00; $1,215.00 total

Jaylee Wood (Swine) – Ryan Ottmann, $700.00; Citizens Bank & Trust, $200.00; R4 Custom Forge, $200.00; Fred Wennihan Farms, $100.00; Clarinda Livestock Auction, $250.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $15.00; $1,515.00 total

Baylie Johnson (Swine) – 3-State Stockyards, Inc., $500.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $15.00; $565.00 total

Charlie Smith (Goat) – Viterra, $650.00; Oswald Seed Fairfax, LLC, $100.00; Clarinda Livestock Auction, $100.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $15.00; $915.00 total

Emma Teten (Swine) – Viterra, $550.00; Joesting Farms, $200.00; Hometown Comfort Crew, LLC, $50.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Agrivision Equipment, $50.00; Burke & Sons Lumber, $100.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $15.00; $1,015.00 total

Abbie Harms (Swine) – Hurst Farms, $1,000.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Burke & Sons Lumber, $100.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $15.00; $1,165.00 total

Grace Oswald (Goat) – American Recycling & Sanitation, $700.00; Clarinda Livestock Auction, $100.00; Keim Farm Equipment, $100.00; Osburn Farms, $100.00; Hiawatha Implement, $50.00; Kent Fisher Inurance, $50.00; Agrivision Equipment, $100.00; Citizens Bank & Trust, $200.00; Richard & Mary Ellen Oswald, $250.00; Timac AGRO/Jim Ball, $50.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $15.00; $1,715.00

Bentley Teten (Swine) – Burke & Sons Lumber, $700.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Joesting Farms, $200.00; Agrivision Equipment, $100.00; Hometown Comfort Crew, LLC, $50.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $15.00; $1,115.00 total

Dylan Kemerling (Swine) – Burke & Sons Lumber, $525.00; Bartlett Grain, $100.00; Oswald Seed Fairfax, LLC, $100.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Osburn Farms, $100.00; Agrivision Equipment, $100.00; Crooked Creek Angus, $50.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $15.00; $1,040.00 total

Stevie Gaines (Beef) – Barry and Connie Minter, $550.00; Clarinda Livestock Auction, $100.00; Agrivision Equipment, $50.00; Citizens Bank & Trust, $200.00; Keim Farm Equipment, $100.00; Osburn Farms, $100.00; Crooked Creek Angus, $50.00; American Recycling & Sanitation, $200.00; Bartlett Grain, $100.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; McKenney Stock Farm, $100.00; Oswald Seed Fairfax, LLC, $100.00; Timac AGRO/Jim Ball, $50.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $15.00; $1,765.00 total

Brooklyn Wennihan (Swine) – Fred Wennihan Farms, $1,100.00; Peregrine Crop Insurance, $200.00; Citizens Bank & Trust, $200.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Agrivision Equipment, $100.00; Hiawatha Implement, $100.00; Crooked Creek Angus, $50.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $15.00; $1,815.00 total

Gabe Harms (Swine) – Hurst Greenery, $1,000.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Spiegel Farms, $200.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $15.00; $1,265.00 total

Rylee Jenkins (Beef) – Ottmann Farms, $700.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Clarinda Livestock Auction, $200.00; Agrivision Equipment, $50.00; Dan Roeber Show Calves, $100.00; Walter Farms, $200.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $15.00; $1,315.00 total

Kamryn Brown (Calf) – Lyle Brown Farm, $1,050.00; Bartlett Grain, $100.00; Keim Farm Equipment, $100.00; Clarinda Livestock Auction, $200.00; Wanda Hall, $100.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Agrivision Equipment, $100.00; True 2 U Autobody & Repair, $250.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $15.00; $1,965.00 total

Josh Schlueter (Swine) – Hurst Farms, $900.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $15.00; $965.00 total

Ava Gruber (Goat) – Bartlett Grain, $325.00; Clarinda Livestock Auction, $100.00; Tracy and Holly Barnes, $100.00; Hurst Greenery, $100.00; Rusty Black, $100.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $15.00; $790.00 total

Kinleigh Daugherty (Swine) – Bressler Farms, $975.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $15.00; $1,040.00 total

Nash Schomburg (Beef) – DRB Construction, $1,000.00; Keim Farm Equipment, $100.00; Walter Farms, $500.00; Agrivision Equipment, $100.00; Dan Roeber Show Calves, $250.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Clarinda Livestock Auction, $200.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $15.00; $2,215.00 total

Grant Spiegel (Swine) – Bartlett Grain, $500.00; Keim Farm Equipment, $100.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Agrivision Equipment, $100.00; Citizens Bank & Trust, $200.00; True 2 U Autobody & Repair, $100.00; Crooked Creek Angus, $50.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $15.00; $1,115.00 total

Lilly Pankau (Goat) – Citizens Bank & Trust, $675.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $15.00; $740.00 total

Piper McKenney (Calf) – 3-State Stockyards, Inc., $575.00; Bartlett Grain, $100.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Keim Farm Equipment, $100.00; Agrivision Equipment, $100.00; S & S Construction, $100.00; DRB Construction, $200.00; Burke & Sons Lumber, $100.00; R4 Custom Forge, $100.00; Crooked Creek Angus, $50.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $15.00; $1,490.00 total

Mack Smith (Goat) – Ottmann Farms, $425.00; Timac AGRO/Jim Ball, $50.00; Clarinda Livestock Auction, $100.00; Oswald Seed Fairfax, LLC, $50.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $15.00; $690.00 total

Braylyn Wood (Swine) – Rusty Black, $575.00; R4 Custom Forge, $200.00; Keim Farm Equipment, $100.00; Clarinda Livestock Auction, $250.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Fred Wennihan Farms, $100.00; Bartlett Grain, $100.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $15.00; $1,390.00 total

Other items sold at the auction, along with the amount paid and the buyer(s), were:

Peach Pie – Rock Port Communications, $525.00; Joesting Farms, $425.00; $950.00 total

Cinnamon Rolls – Kent Fisher Insurance, $1,000.00; Viterra, $550.00; Tri-Valley Bank, $450.00; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $350.00; $2,350.00 total

Vegetable Basket – Midwest Data Center, $750.00; Burke & Sons Lumber, $425.00; Hurst Greenery, $475.00; $1,650.00 total

Cherry Pie – Rock Port Cablevision, $400.00; Ruth Fox, $300.00; $700.00 total

4 Pack Jelly – Colfax Farmers Mutual, $525.00; Atchsion County Veterinary Clinic, $525.00; $1,050.00 total

4 Pack Jelly – Ruth Fox, $300.00

Rolling Shop Stool – Spiegel Farms, $250.00

Vanilla Strawberry Cake – Colfax Farmers Mutual, $375.00; Tarkio Coop, $400.00; $775.00

Cinnamon Rolls – Burke & Sons Lumber, $525.00