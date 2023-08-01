The East Atchison Girls’ Golf Team hosted a Fun and Fundamentals Camp for youth golfers at Tarkio Golf Course. Pictured are, from left to right: front row – Kamryn Brown, Alex Barnett, Brinkley Wright, Cayson Martin, Titus Wright, Owen Bruce, Diesyl Slemp, Sage Sundermann, Mame Dow, and Kinsley Nuckolls; middle row – Aspyn Fast, Charlotte Wright, Elizabeth Lundy, Keely Bredensteiner, Ava Brown, Greyson Sperber, Tiberius Baruth, and Eli Lundy; and back row – Sydnee Bruns, Landry Hurst, Owen Vette, Kaleb Lathrop, Tucker Hurst, Kyler Lathrop, Graceyn Reeves, Avery Fast, Jillian Hannah, Amelia Larson, and Beth Clark. Between 20 and 30 children attended the event, which taught them the fundamentals, etiquette, and rules of golf through putting and chipping drills and practice, hitting through clubs on the range, and then finally by playing some holes on the golf course. The kids were treated with popsicles and water balloons on the last day. Funds raised from the event will be used by the Lady Wolves to purchase a practice net and pad, balls and gloves for season use, and team skirts.