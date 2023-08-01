Alex Barnett and Sydnee Bruns, members of the East Atchison Girls’ Golf Team, wrapped up their Northwest Junior Tournament Golf Series last week. The girls played all summer to acquire enough points to qualify to compete in the championship round at the St. Joseph, Missouri, Country Club. Alex took first and Sydnee took third in the 16- to 18-year-old girls’ division. Alex also finished second place for the whole summer series and Sydnee finished in fourth. The girls learned and improved a lot and made many memories. (Shannon Bruns photo)

Alex Barnett chips from the grass to the putting green in the Northwest Junior Golf Tournament Series Championship. She won the 16-18-year-old girls’ division with a score of 88. (John Dykstra, Maryville Forum photo)

Sydnee Bruns watches the path her ball takes in the Northwest Junior Golf Tournament Series Championship. Sydnee placed 3rd in the 16-18-year-old girls’ division with a score of 102. (John Dykstra, Maryville Forum photo)