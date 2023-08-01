The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in Atchison County for the week of July 31 through August 6.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work.

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from G Avenue to the Missouri River through November 2023. A 12-foot width restriction and 14-foot height restriction are in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

U.S. Route 136 – Closed at the Missouri River Bridge to Brownville, Nebraska, for a bridge repair project and at the Napier Sub railroad crossing in Phelps City for pavement improvements through mid-August. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)