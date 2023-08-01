The Rock Port Board of Aldermen met Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. with Mayor Amy Thomas presiding. Board members present were Raechel Schoonover, Lisa Farmer, and Kelley Herron. Alderman Kory Paris was to call. Also present were Chief of Police Derek Morriss and Superintendent Brentlee Thomas. Visitors were Jennifer Geib and Sheena Roup, Park Board members; and Doug McCoy, Trent Shineman, and John Rightsell, community members.

Mayor Thomas called the meeting to order then led the meeting in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

The meeting agenda was approved.

Minutes

Discussion made to note minutes from June included amending the agenda to executive session. (Schoonover moved to amend the meeting agenda to add an executive session pursuant to Section 610.021(1) & (3) RSMo to the end of the meeting. Farmer seconded. All votes aye.)

Mayor Thomas cited 1 being legal actions, but only if the city is suing or being sued. This action the mayor asked for a briefing. Mayor Thomas asked to schedule a working meeting to include discussion for a later date.

The minutes of the June 21, 2023, meeting were approved.

Visitors

Jennifer Geib inquired about the recent resignation of the utility clerk from payroll duties. Mayor Thomas and Alderman Paris both spoke on the subject. Mayor Thomas noted that according to the city handbook (section 120.130) the responsibility lies on the city. Clerk McGuire gave until the end of the season which complies with their contract. At that point, the board will have to do some research on how to proceed.

Geib also noted in the May meeting, which she attended, that she was surprised to read in the minutes that the superintendent reported the assistance of the city workers would not be able to help. Superintendent Thomas stated that city does want to help when possible. His report was: City and utility projects have fallen behind schedule due to the baby pool project and other time spent assisting the park. While it is great to be able to assist when we can, there are many critical projects needing attention. Utility and other city projects will take priority from this point forward and the park board will have to utilize their employees, donated labor, or contractors moving forward this year.

Geib stated they understand and appreciate any assistance. They also would appreciate advance notice and discussion. Reading it in the minutes took them by surprise.

Consent Agendas

The city consent agenda was approved.

Paris had to leave the phone conversation at this point.

Before approval, Mayor Thomas questioned line items within the financials. She referenced the July 15 bill of the attorney, citing phone conversation with Alderman Herron. Mayor Thomas would like to convey to that according to Statue 67.080 “No expenditure of public monies shall be made unless it is authorized as provided herein. Unless there has been a formal resolution to adopt, accepted by a majority board vote. No funds can be spent.”

There was no other discussion. The aldermen voted to approve the city financial statements, accounts payable, tax report, delinquent list, the City Clerk, Chief of Police, all board reports.

The utility financial statements, accounts payable, purchased power and water statements, take or pay water use report, water loss reports, utility office manager report, and city superintendent report were approved.

Nuisance & Dangerous Building Ordinances

Mayor Thomas noted in the prior meeting minutes complaints made by Mr. Parshall. Valid points were made and do fall within the city ordinances. The enforcement can be more complex. Hiring a building inspector is currently being researched by Chief Morriss. Chief Morriss stated after consulting with the Tarkio inspector, the situation can be addressed on a case by case basis.

Mayor Thomas advised that singling out specific properties can be perceived as unjust and addressing all of them can get costly. The city will need to plan accordingly. She also noted that the city can work with other organizations such as Restore Rock Port, which works with a company on the commercial side.

Fireworks Ordinances

Chief Morriss advised this season was overall better than some. After addressing a few concerns, one citizen approached him with a question as to why the rules are extended to include July 5th. Thoughts were that July 1st-4th is plenty of time. A compromise to aid in the excess noise and concerns for animals and military was discussed, with some options voiced. Of the complaints prompting this, three of the addresses reported are not within the city limits. There was no other discussion.

OP Contracting

Lease Agreement

Items have been sent to the attorney and Clerk Shulte has received no response at this time. Clerk Shulte did encounter more complex issues which limited her quest. Mayor Thomas believes the task will fall completely on the city attorney’s shoulders. Mayor Thomas also believes this is where the clerk’s responsibility should end.

Doug McCoy voiced that the gates were locked and the current keys that he and wind farm employees have do not work. Alderman Schoonover advised concrete has been stacked on the sides of the gates, to prevent going around. Superintendent Thomas reported that new locks were put on at his request and he had a key in the office. He will get copies to the farmers and wind farm employees. Several discussions on opening and closing of different gates, along with past cameras and proof of insurance being required. Mayor Thomas advised, according to minutes, that the board voted on the lease but a hold harmless agreement is currently being utilized. Information discussed should all be conveyed to the attorney referring to the lease agreement. The mayor will send an email.

Special Event Permit Application

Pleasant View has requested permission to hold a corn hole tournament at the park July 28.

There was discussion on special requirements and the utilization of wristbands used recently helped and should be a requirement. Alderman Schoonover stated she had the terms and even wristbands if they needed. Park board members present stated set hours as well were part of the terms discussed. Board members voted to approve with the wristband requirement, noting the same requirements as July 4th.

Liquor License Application

The aldermen unanimously approved a liquor licene application submitted by Happy Hills Gas & Coffee Co., LLC.

AA1 2023-26-/Bill #1235 Electric Rates Residential

The first and second readings were unanimously approved.

AA2 2023-27-/Bill #1236 Electric Rates Commercial

The first and second readings were unanimously approved.

The aldermen also approved Resolution 2023-04: Authorization to file application with DNR, State Revolving Fund Program for Loans under the MO Clean Water Law.

Old Business

Olsson Engineering Services: Superintendent Thomas reported nothing new and was waiting on a secondary consult that had not arrived as of today.

RenoSys Pool Liner Contract: A recap submitted by clerk Shulte was briefed. There was no other discussion.

Golf Cart & Electric Scooter Ordinance: Mayor Thomas reached out to past board members regarding the age implementation of 18 and reasoning. One note was due to the intermediate license restrictions in Missouri and financial liabilities of under 18 drivers. Another member thought the requirements had been changed during the 2013 flooding. However no findings on that as of yet. Clerk Shulte’s research sent to the board, has an extensive number of towns with different requirements. A large portion require city permits that will require a licensed driver and proof of insurance for golf carts and UTV/ATV. Most do not contain a scooter clause. Of those that do, there is a motor size. Alderman Herron reported receiving several complaints of weaving in and out of cars on Main Street. The stand-up scooters are currently the main issue. Alderman Schoonover noted that the main concern she hears is that scooters are hard to see and the ATV/UTV golf carts are more visible. The general consensus was to research a permit system for ATV/UTV golf carts and scooters will need to be addressed separately.

Pole Attachment Agreement: Superintendent Thomas is waiting on a recommendation from the city attorney.

Chief of Police

There was an issue with payroll holiday pay for an officer being time and half but was paid straight time. Mayor Thomas stated she believes that the clerk’s response will remedy the situation. Chief Morriss stated nuisances continue to be addressed as they come in.

City Clerk

Clerk Shulte is away for a conference this week. Mayor Thomas read a brief overview of the report submitted, highlighting that the Community Action Transport Plan will meet Monday, July 24, at City Hall.

City Superintendent

Superintendent Thomas reported a water line is being replaced affecting a business and residences. All are being kept abreast of the situation. The hydrant project is still in progress.

Recent electrical problems are being addressed with back-up plans in place. New water meters are being installed. February to June shows a reduction in water loss. Alderman Herron asked about pool water loss. Superintendent Thomas stated it is closer to the loss of three years ago, which indicates the work done has helped significantly.

Utility Clerk

Mayor Thomas stated only information to address what had been earlier been referenced regarding the resignation of payroll. Alderman Paris has helpful information on that when the board has time to address.

Alderman Herron

Nothing at this time.

Alderman Farmer

Farmer brought up the change in Tourism Board attendance policy. Also that the tourism board would like the board to consider changing the member criteria. Currently members are to live or own a business within the city limits. They would like the change to include Rock Port School District, citing a larger pool of people who would get involved that may not be within the city limits. Varying opinions were expressed, one being that all boards should be the same on policies like attendance. Mayor Thomas stated the board should request a more clear set of guidelines from the tourism board, since it was created. Agreement was that all boards should be treated equal.

Alderman Schoonover

Nothing at this time.

Mayor Thomas

Mayor Thomas was absent at the last meeting and addressed one of Chief Jones’ concerns. Since November 21 on different occasions when AC Central (911) called the sheriff’s office for numbers they were advised of the procedure to call the number to utilities and leave a message, stating it will relay to several city employees. None of the dispatchers at the sheriff’s office have the superintendent’s personal number. If they did, it is against policy to distribute it. All agencies should follow this procedure. To do otherwise creates a distraction that can be unsafe to employees trying to respond or currently working.

The city staff worked hard to create this system, and in early 2022 the Board of Aldermen agreed that it was working. Having limited employees to respond creates a situation that the city has been in for almost two years and could continue for up to two more.

Mayor Thomas also advised the board of a couple new applications for board appointments, and possibility of a third. They will be placed on the agenda for the August meeting. There are also still three open spots on the Board of Adjustment. Applications are on the city’s web page.

The meeting adjourned at 7:38 p.m.