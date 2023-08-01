The Rock Port Park Board met Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at the city park. Members present were Jennifer Geib, Sheena Roup, Tawni Ellis, Amber Graham, Andrea Cook and Clint Dougherty.

The meeting agenda was approved.

Visitors/Presentations

Dalton Jones was present to give an update on the pool. Attendance has been great, and weekends are hit or miss. Typically one day is good, the other is slow. They were waiting on StarGuard to show up for the first assessment of the season. Closing the pool on Saturday and Sunday evenings at 5:00 p.m. has worked well.

A MIRMA representative was at the pool on Tuesday. He brought some new codes that the park board may have to look into regarding the baby pool. He will provide additional information. A second note was brought up about the Virginia Baker Act. The drain may need to be fixed.

Fourth of July games have been chosen and times are posted on social media.

Business

Board members voted to table approval of the June 12 meeting minutes.

The May financials were approved.

Pool Update

The baby pool was switched from Bromine to TriClor on Monday. The system was flushed and will now be able to keep within the correct chemical ranges.

Nick Howell has made and installed the door in the bath house to keep the new filter system for the baby pool.

Three lounge chairs have broken and have been thrown away.

An update on the 4th of July was given.

Park Update

Jill had fence pieces donated that will be brought back to fix some of the broken fence pieces.

There are no additional swings, so the board approved the order of four swings (two baby and two regular).

Other Business

The park board thanked Paris Repair for sponsoring the movie nights in the park.

The board discussed having an orientation for guards before the season starts for all guards and managers. This orientation would be an opportunity for everyone to hear the same expectations for the pool season to make sure that the pool runs as smoothly and efficiently as possible.

Board members voted to check into other pool companies to assist with chemicals, start-up, closing, etc. Andrea and Amber will work on checking into additional companies that surrounding communities use and feel are reputable.

The meeting adjourned at 9:25 p.m.