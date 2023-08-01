The Rock Port Tourism Board met Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at Rock Port City Hall. Members present were Holly Huntley, Charlie Clodfelter, Mark Schoonover, Jody VanSickle, Madison Dick, Tami Lansdown, Kate Curry, and Angela Mace. Mike Farmer was absent.

Holly called the meeting to order at 6:03 p.m. The meeting agenda was approved. Board members approved the June 8, 2023, meeting minutes and the June 2023 financials.

Country Club Bands

The next band performance is August 19. Mr. Sinister will play from 8:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. Madison and Holly will work on the marketing.

Fourth of July Recap

Everyone has been hearing great feedback regarding the two days of 4th of July festivities.

Old Fashioned Saturday Night

Holly will check on the availability of the car that was offered for the Smash for Cash activity. It was decided to do the ping pong ball drop again this year.

Quilt Show

Tami gave an update on the quilt show October 7. She is checking with the Lincoln Quilt Guild in hopes that they will send members to do a trunk show and/or demonstrations. If she is able to have demonstrations, she may check on the availability of the stage. She will also check with Raechel Schoonover about food for the show. If Raechel cannot do it, she will check with Groovy’s. Tami stated Madison is helping her with the marketing and Mark is her right hand man for the event. She plans to set up racks Thursday and hang quilts on Friday before the show.

Other Business

Discussion was held regarding ideas for future events. Holly suggested planning a Cruise Night/Ice Cream Social. A tentative date was set for August 12, 2023. The ice cream social will be 7:00-9:00 p.m. with cruising during and after. Tami suggested looking into the homemade ice cream tractor that was used at a church ice cream social. Mark will check on its availability for the event. It was decided that the Rock Port City Park shelter house would be the ideal spot to do the social. Holly will reach out to the Rock Port City Park Board regarding use of the shelter house.

The Thanksgiving parade/turkey trot is tabled for now.

Holly noted that we need to be thinking about what to donate the band cover charges to.

The May band brought in $325 and the June band brought in $328.

Angela noted that Logan Pyeatt contacted her regarding his intent to do a band jam at the park. She advised him to come to a board meeting to present information. There were no other details at this time.

Discussion was held regarding Tami’s idea to change the board ordinance stating that one must live in Rock Port city limits or own a business in Rock Port city limits to be on the board. She suggested changing that to anyone within the Rock Port School District.

The board voted to request assistance from the Board of Aldermen with this matter in an effort to add new members in the future.

Tami noticed that the election of board officers was left out of the June minutes. The officers are as follows: Holly Huntley, chairman; Mike Farmer, vice chairman; and Kate Curry, secretary.

Madison announced that she will be leaving October 1 due to her upcoming move. The Tourism Board thanked Madison for all of her contributions to our town and board. She will be greatly missed!

The next meeting will be August 10, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall.

The meeting adjourned at 6:52 p.m.